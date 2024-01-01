Wells Fargo lifts Kaltura Inc [KLTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kaltura Inc [NASDAQ: KLTR] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.95 at the close of the session, down -1.52%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Kaltura Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023.

“This quarter, for the fourth quarter in a row, we posted record subscription revenue, and our year-over-year total revenue growth rate was the highest since the first quarter of 2022. We are also pleased to share that our focused efforts on returning to profitability have borne fruit, and that we achieved this quarter adjusted EBITDA profits for the first time since 2020, as well as positive cash flow from operations. We are slightly raising again our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year, and are reaffirming our plans to achieve a positive adjusted EBITDA in 2024,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaltura. “Over the quarter we continued to see growing demand for consolidation around Kaltura across a wide array of on-demand, live, and real-time video use-cases for both employees, customers, and prospects. This continued to drive larger deals with new customers, and expansions with existing ones.”.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Kaltura Inc stock is now 13.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KLTR Stock saw the intraday high of $2.03 and lowest of $1.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.27, which means current price is +27.45% above from all time high which was touched on 08/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 144.38K shares, KLTR reached a trading volume of 86108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kaltura Inc [KLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLTR shares is $3.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kaltura Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaltura Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

How has KLTR stock performed recently?

Kaltura Inc [KLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, KLTR shares gained by 14.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.69 for Kaltura Inc [KLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7774, while it was recorded at 1.9760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8679 for the last 200 days.

Kaltura Inc [KLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaltura Inc [KLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.53 and a Gross Margin at +63.49. Kaltura Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.57.

Return on Total Capital for KLTR is now -47.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kaltura Inc [KLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.77. Additionally, KLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaltura Inc [KLTR] managed to generate an average of -$100,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Kaltura Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

Insider trade positions for Kaltura Inc [KLTR]

The top three institutional holders of KLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KLTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.