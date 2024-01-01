Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Orion Group Holdings Inc [ORN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Orion Group Holdings Inc [NYSE: ORN] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.94 at the close of the session, down -0.40%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:04 PM that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. to Present at Noble Capital Markets’ 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference on December 4.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website at https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com. The presentation will also be available on Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com, Noble Capital’s investor portal. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the event.

Orion Group Holdings Inc stock is now 107.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ORN Stock saw the intraday high of $5.00 and lowest of $4.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.07, which means current price is +112.02% above from all time high which was touched on 10/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 151.44K shares, ORN reached a trading volume of 75792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Orion Group Holdings Inc [ORN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORN shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Orion Group Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orion Group Holdings Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has ORN stock performed recently?

Orion Group Holdings Inc [ORN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, ORN shares gained by 1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.88 for Orion Group Holdings Inc [ORN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 3.75 for the last 200 days.

Orion Group Holdings Inc [ORN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orion Group Holdings Inc [ORN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.74 and a Gross Margin at +6.62. Orion Group Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.69.

Return on Total Capital for ORN is now -6.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orion Group Holdings Inc [ORN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.30. Additionally, ORN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orion Group Holdings Inc [ORN] managed to generate an average of -$5,691 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.08.Orion Group Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings analysis for Orion Group Holdings Inc [ORN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orion Group Holdings Inc go to -10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Orion Group Holdings Inc [ORN]

