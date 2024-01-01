Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Harvard Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: HBIO] loss -1.11% or -0.06 points to close at $5.35 with a heavy trading volume of 85936 shares. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM that Harvard Bioscience to Present at Benchmark Company’s Discovery One-On-One Investor Conference on December 7, 2023.

The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format during which Jim Green, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day. Joining him will be Jennifer Cote, the company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

It opened the trading session at $5.41, the shares rose to $5.44 and dropped to $5.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HBIO points out that the company has recorded -2.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -121.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 89.18K shares, HBIO reached to a volume of 85936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBIO shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Harvard Bioscience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harvard Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBIO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

Trading performance analysis for HBIO stock

Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, HBIO shares gained by 23.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.55 for Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.57, while it was recorded at 5.41 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.21 and a Gross Margin at +49.56. Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.40.

Return on Total Capital for HBIO is now -3.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.11. Additionally, HBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO] managed to generate an average of -$20,914 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 2.09.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harvard Bioscience Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO]

