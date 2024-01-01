Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Cimpress plc [CMPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cimpress plc [NASDAQ: CMPR] slipped around -1.65 points on Friday, while shares priced at $80.05 at the close of the session, down -2.02%. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 10:51 AM that Cimpress releases FY2023 ESG Report.

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) published its latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, providing an in-depth overview of the company’s advancements in environmental stewardship and social responsibility during the fiscal year 2023.

The ESG Report provides a comprehensive view of Cimpress’ progress across critical sustainability areas, including greenhouse gas emissions, responsible forestry, reducing and improving our plastics, support of our small- and medium-sized business customers, team member engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion, workforce safety, and risk management.

Cimpress plc stock is now 189.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMPR Stock saw the intraday high of $82.235 and lowest of $79.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 83.36, which means current price is +224.35% above from all time high which was touched on 12/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 108.48K shares, CMPR reached a trading volume of 80626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cimpress plc [CMPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMPR shares is $90.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Cimpress plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cimpress plc is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMPR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

How has CMPR stock performed recently?

Cimpress plc [CMPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, CMPR shares gained by 14.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.35 for Cimpress plc [CMPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.34, while it was recorded at 81.43 for the last single week of trading, and 60.28 for the last 200 days.

Cimpress plc [CMPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cimpress plc [CMPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.46 and a Gross Margin at +45.21. Cimpress plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.04.

Return on Total Capital for CMPR is now 8.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.87. Additionally, CMPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 154.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cimpress plc [CMPR] managed to generate an average of -$11,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.Cimpress plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

Earnings analysis for Cimpress plc [CMPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cimpress plc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cimpress plc [CMPR]

