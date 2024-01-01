Wall Street Analyst Initiated MYR Group Inc [MYRG]. What else is Wall St. saying

MYR Group Inc [NASDAQ: MYRG] gained 0.08% or 0.11 points to close at $144.63 with a heavy trading volume of 82623 shares. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM that Sidoti Events, LLC’s Virtual December Small-Cap Conference.

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 6-7, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $143.86, the shares rose to $145.57 and dropped to $143.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MYRG points out that the company has recorded 4.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -59.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 130.59K shares, MYRG reached to a volume of 82623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MYR Group Inc [MYRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYRG shares is $162.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYRG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MYR Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MYR Group Inc is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for MYRG in the course of the last twelve months was 81.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.39.

Trading performance analysis for MYRG stock

MYR Group Inc [MYRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, MYRG shares gained by 16.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.00 for MYR Group Inc [MYRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.31, while it was recorded at 144.95 for the last single week of trading, and 132.83 for the last 200 days.

MYR Group Inc [MYRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MYR Group Inc [MYRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.76 and a Gross Margin at +11.13. MYR Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.77.

Return on Total Capital for MYRG is now 19.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MYR Group Inc [MYRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.31. Additionally, MYRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MYR Group Inc [MYRG] managed to generate an average of $9,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.34.MYR Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

MYR Group Inc [MYRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYR Group Inc go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MYR Group Inc [MYRG]

The top three institutional holders of MYRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MYRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MYRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.