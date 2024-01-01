Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sequans Communications S.A ADR [NYSE: SQNS] traded at a high on 12/29/23, posting a 0.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.83. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Renesas Extends Tender Offer for Proposed Acquisition of Sequans.

Shareholders to Receive U.S. $0.7575 per Ordinary Share and U.S. $3.03 per ADS in cash.

Tokyo, Japan and Paris, France–(Newsfile Corp. – December 19, 2023) – Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) (“Renesas”) and Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) (“Sequans”) today announced that Renesas has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Sequans for $0.7575 per ordinary share and American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) of Sequans for $3.03 per ADS (each ADS representing four ordinary shares) in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 76292 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sequans Communications S.A ADR stands at 1.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.23%.

The market cap for SQNS stock reached $172.09 million, with 60.81 million shares outstanding and 57.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 102.28K shares, SQNS reached a trading volume of 76292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQNS shares is $6.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQNS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Sequans Communications S.A ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sequans Communications S.A ADR is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has SQNS stock performed recently?

Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, SQNS shares dropped by -1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.14 for Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 2.81 for the last single week of trading, and 2.55 for the last 200 days.

Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.04 and a Gross Margin at +51.93. Sequans Communications S.A ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.88.

Return on Total Capital for SQNS is now -24.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,048.10. Additionally, SQNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,468.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS] managed to generate an average of -$31,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Sequans Communications S.A ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.42.

Earnings analysis for Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sequans Communications S.A ADR go to 0.35%.

Insider trade positions for Sequans Communications S.A ADR [SQNS]

