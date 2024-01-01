Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Saratoga Investment Corp. [SAR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Saratoga Investment Corp. [NYSE: SAR] loss -0.15% or -0.04 points to close at $25.86 with a heavy trading volume of 86953 shares. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Saratoga Investment Corp. to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call.

It opened the trading session at $25.95, the shares rose to $26.1364 and dropped to $25.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAR points out that the company has recorded -4.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 113.41K shares, SAR reached to a volume of 86953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Saratoga Investment Corp. [SAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAR shares is $27.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Saratoga Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Saratoga Investment Corp. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68.

Trading performance analysis for SAR stock

Saratoga Investment Corp. [SAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, SAR shares gained by 0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.78 for Saratoga Investment Corp. [SAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.20, while it was recorded at 25.80 for the last single week of trading, and 25.56 for the last 200 days.

Saratoga Investment Corp. [SAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Saratoga Investment Corp. [SAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.04 and a Gross Margin at +76.87. Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.16.

Return on Total Capital for SAR is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Saratoga Investment Corp. [SAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.96. Additionally, SAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Saratoga Investment Corp. [SAR]

The top three institutional holders of SAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.