Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Corporacion America Airports S.A. [NYSE: CAAP] closed the trading session at $16.06 on 12/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.00, while the highest price level was $16.28. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 8:31 AM that Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports November 2023 Passenger Traffic.

Total passenger traffic up 14.5% YoY, reaching pre-pandemic levels.

All countries except Brazil and Italy above November 2019 levels.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 83.96 percent and weekly performance of -2.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 119.64K shares, CAAP reached to a volume of 74396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAAP shares is $17.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Corporacion America Airports S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corporacion America Airports S.A. is set at 0.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

CAAP stock trade performance evaluation

Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, CAAP shares gained by 7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.20 for Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.41, while it was recorded at 16.32 for the last single week of trading, and 12.51 for the last 200 days.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.90 and a Gross Margin at +29.87. Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.20.

Return on Total Capital for CAAP is now 12.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 205.87. Additionally, CAAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP] managed to generate an average of $27,568 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corporacion America Airports S.A. go to 28.30%.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP]: Institutional Ownership

