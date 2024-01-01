Wah Fu Education Group Ltd [WAFU] is -4.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd [NASDAQ: WAFU] gained 13.95% on the last trading session, reaching $2.16 price per share at the time. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Wah Fu Education Group Limited and Nanjing Agricultural University Agreed the Joint Launch of the Comprehensive Evaluation System of Online Education for Self-taught Examination.

Wah Fu will be responsible for the development, technical operations and maintenance of the online learning platform involved in the program of “comprehensive evaluation of online education”. Wah Fu will also assist Nanjing Agricultural University in completing the technological development of distance education and learning support. Wah Fu’s learning assessment system can record and certify the assessment outcomes for self-taught examination in higher education. Wah Fu will also assist in the online management of each student’s continuing education process and will provide electronic certification of higher education results. This will allow colleges and universities to build a platform of continuing education information management in real time.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd represents 4.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.55 million with the latest information. WAFU stock price has been found in the range of $1.97 to $2.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.48K shares, WAFU reached a trading volume of 83314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wah Fu Education Group Ltd [WAFU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wah Fu Education Group Ltd is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAFU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAFU in the course of the last twelve months was 6.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.72.

Trading performance analysis for WAFU stock

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd [WAFU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.60. With this latest performance, WAFU shares gained by 26.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAFU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.27 for Wah Fu Education Group Ltd [WAFU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.84, while it was recorded at 1.97 for the last single week of trading, and 2.06 for the last 200 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd [WAFU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wah Fu Education Group Ltd [WAFU] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.82 and a Gross Margin at +53.19. Wah Fu Education Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.47.

Return on Total Capital for WAFU is now 15.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wah Fu Education Group Ltd [WAFU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.53. Additionally, WAFU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wah Fu Education Group Ltd [WAFU] managed to generate an average of $6,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Wah Fu Education Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.72 and a Current Ratio set at 3.72.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Wah Fu Education Group Ltd [WAFU]

