Vivani Medical Inc [VANI] Is Currently -4.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vivani Medical Inc [NASDAQ: VANI] slipped around -0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.02 at the close of the session, down -4.67%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Vivani Medical Provides Business Update and Reports Third Quarter Financial Results.

Company announces addition of NPM-115 (high-dose exenatide implant) to its emerging pipeline, a potential alternative to life-long injections or pills for long-term GLP-1 therapy for the treatment of chronic weight management in obese or overweight patients.

Vivani is actively engaged in discussions with the US FDA to enable the expeditious initiation of LIBERATE-1, proposed FIH study of NPM-119 in patients with type 2 diabetes; in parallel the Company also plans to submit application to support initiation of the FIH study in Australia.

Vivani Medical Inc stock is now 20.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VANI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.08 and lowest of $1.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.65, which means current price is +35.35% above from all time high which was touched on 05/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 42.75K shares, VANI reached a trading volume of 85077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vivani Medical Inc [VANI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VANI shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VANI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivani Medical Inc is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has VANI stock performed recently?

Vivani Medical Inc [VANI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.68. With this latest performance, VANI shares gained by 7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VANI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for Vivani Medical Inc [VANI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9852, while it was recorded at 1.0800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0996 for the last 200 days.

Vivani Medical Inc [VANI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VANI is now -37.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vivani Medical Inc [VANI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.16. Additionally, VANI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.87.

Vivani Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.13 and a Current Ratio set at 4.13.

Insider trade positions for Vivani Medical Inc [VANI]

