Vishay Precision Group Inc [VPG] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $54

Vishay Precision Group Inc [NYSE: VPG] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $34.50 during the day while it closed the day at $34.07. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM that Sidoti Events, LLC’s Virtual December Small-Cap Conference.

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 6-7, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com

Vishay Precision Group Inc stock has also gained 3.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VPG stock has inclined by 1.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.29% and lost -11.85% year-on date.

The market cap for VPG stock reached $460.97 million, with 12.55 million shares outstanding and 11.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 61.28K shares, VPG reached a trading volume of 93800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vishay Precision Group Inc [VPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VPG shares is $46.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VPG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Vishay Precision Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vishay Precision Group Inc is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for VPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for VPG in the course of the last twelve months was 19.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.84.

VPG stock trade performance evaluation

Vishay Precision Group Inc [VPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, VPG shares gained by 10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.08 for Vishay Precision Group Inc [VPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.93, while it was recorded at 33.56 for the last single week of trading, and 35.06 for the last 200 days.

Vishay Precision Group Inc [VPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vishay Precision Group Inc [VPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +41.30. Vishay Precision Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.95.

Return on Total Capital for VPG is now 12.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vishay Precision Group Inc [VPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.74. Additionally, VPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vishay Precision Group Inc [VPG] managed to generate an average of $13,357 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Vishay Precision Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.84 and a Current Ratio set at 4.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vishay Precision Group Inc [VPG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vishay Precision Group Inc go to 16.00%.

Vishay Precision Group Inc [VPG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VPG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VPG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.