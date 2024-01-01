Viad Corp. [VVI] moved down -1.20: Why It’s Important

Viad Corp. [NYSE: VVI] closed the trading session at $36.20 on 12/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.92, while the highest price level was $36.86. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Viad Corp Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences.

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

November 15: 15th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference – The Statler in Dallas, Texas.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 48.42 percent and weekly performance of -2.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 38.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 92.99K shares, VVI reached to a volume of 88794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Viad Corp. [VVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVI shares is $46.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Viad Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viad Corp. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for VVI in the course of the last twelve months was 43.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

VVI stock trade performance evaluation

Viad Corp. [VVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, VVI shares gained by 8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.09 for Viad Corp. [VVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.37, while it was recorded at 36.86 for the last single week of trading, and 26.38 for the last 200 days.

Viad Corp. [VVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viad Corp. [VVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.95 and a Gross Margin at +6.14. Viad Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.66.

Return on Total Capital for VVI is now 6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 179.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viad Corp. [VVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,936.65. Additionally, VVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,753.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viad Corp. [VVI] managed to generate an average of $5,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Viad Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Viad Corp. [VVI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viad Corp. go to 14.00%.

Viad Corp. [VVI]: Institutional Ownership

