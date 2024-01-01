United Security Bancshares [CA] [UBFO] Is Currently -1.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

United Security Bancshares (CA) [NASDAQ: UBFO] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.70 during the day while it closed the day at $8.41. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM that United Security Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

On December 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UBFO), the parent company of United Security Bank (the “Bank”), declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on January 19, 2024, to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2024.

United Security Bancshares (CA) stock has also loss -1.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UBFO stock has inclined by 13.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.28% and gained 15.05% year-on date.

The market cap for UBFO stock reached $144.15 million, with 17.07 million shares outstanding and 13.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.65K shares, UBFO reached a trading volume of 93462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Security Bancshares (CA) is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBFO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBFO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.50.

UBFO stock trade performance evaluation

United Security Bancshares (CA) [UBFO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, UBFO shares gained by 4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBFO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.65 for United Security Bancshares (CA) [UBFO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.98, while it was recorded at 8.56 for the last single week of trading, and 7.01 for the last 200 days.

United Security Bancshares [CA] [UBFO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Security Bancshares (CA) [UBFO] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.88. United Security Bancshares (CA)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.07.

Return on Total Capital for UBFO is now 17.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Security Bancshares (CA) [UBFO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.54. Additionally, UBFO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Security Bancshares (CA) [UBFO] managed to generate an average of $134,068 per employee.United Security Bancshares (CA)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.05.

United Security Bancshares [CA] [UBFO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UBFO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UBFO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UBFO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.