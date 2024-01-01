Trustco Bank Corp. [TRST] is -17.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Trustco Bank Corp. [NASDAQ: TRST] loss -1.90% or -0.6 points to close at $31.05 with a heavy trading volume of 79322 shares. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Strong Capital Supports TrustCo’s Consistent Dividend; Annualized Payout of $1.44 per share.

Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Robert J. McCormick said: “We are pleased that our strategic preservation of capital enables us to complete our 119th year paying quarterly dividends. Our management team is justifiably proud of this longevity and optimistic about the opportunities that 2024 undoubtedly will present. Our shareholders can be assured that the leaders of the TrustCo team are ever mindful of the importance of providing long-term shareholder value, and stand ready to transform opportunity into tangible benefit.”.

It opened the trading session at $31.49, the shares rose to $31.65 and dropped to $31.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRST points out that the company has recorded 8.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -30.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 78.63K shares, TRST reached to a volume of 79322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trustco Bank Corp. [TRST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRST shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRST stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Trustco Bank Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trustco Bank Corp. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRST in the course of the last twelve months was 8.24.

Trading performance analysis for TRST stock

Trustco Bank Corp. [TRST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, TRST shares gained by 13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.40 for Trustco Bank Corp. [TRST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.15, while it was recorded at 31.58 for the last single week of trading, and 28.96 for the last 200 days.

Trustco Bank Corp. [TRST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trustco Bank Corp. [TRST] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.26. Trustco Bank Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.52.

Return on Total Capital for TRST is now 11.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trustco Bank Corp. [TRST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.61. Additionally, TRST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trustco Bank Corp. [TRST] managed to generate an average of $99,780 per employee.Trustco Bank Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

Trustco Bank Corp. [TRST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trustco Bank Corp. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Trustco Bank Corp. [TRST]

The top three institutional holders of TRST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of TRST shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently holding TRST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.