Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. [TR] Is Currently 1.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. [NYSE: TR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.25% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.78%.

Over the last 12 months, TR stock dropped by -19.73%.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $2.31 billion, with 40.81 million shares outstanding and 13.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 82.21K shares, TR stock reached a trading volume of 74215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. [TR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for TR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for TR in the course of the last twelve months was 41.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.16.

TR Stock Performance Analysis:

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. [TR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, TR shares gained by 1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. [TR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.36, while it was recorded at 32.79 for the last single week of trading, and 35.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. [TR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.07 and a Gross Margin at +33.83. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.05.

Return on Total Capital for TR is now 13.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. [TR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.70. Additionally, TR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. [TR] managed to generate an average of $33,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.16 and a Current Ratio set at 3.18.

TR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. go to 9.00%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. [TR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.