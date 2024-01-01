TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc [TOMZ] Revenue clocked in at $8.64 million, up 105.28% YTD: What’s Next?

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: TOMZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.73% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.20%. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM that SteraMist Welcomes Sterile Grow as U.S. Distributor for Food Safety and Cannabis.

-Partnership Expands TOMI’s Market in Food, Agriculture, and Cannabis Industries -.

Over the last 12 months, TOMZ stock rose by 108.40%. The one-year TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.14. The average equity rating for TOMZ stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.12 million, with 19.76 million shares outstanding and 14.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.40K shares, TOMZ stock reached a trading volume of 96993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc [TOMZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOMZ shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOMZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOMZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

TOMZ Stock Performance Analysis:

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc [TOMZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.20. With this latest performance, TOMZ shares dropped by -2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOMZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.77 for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc [TOMZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9797, while it was recorded at 0.9096 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8438 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc [TOMZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.56 and a Gross Margin at +56.74. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.54.

Return on Total Capital for TOMZ is now -21.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc [TOMZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.52. Additionally, TOMZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc [TOMZ] managed to generate an average of -$96,002 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.15 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc [TOMZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TOMZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TOMZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TOMZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.