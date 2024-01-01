Tennant Co. [TNC] Stock trading around $92.69 per share: What’s Next?

Tennant Co. [NYSE: TNC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.13%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Tennant Company Appoints Brock Christianson as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer.

Tennant Company (“Tennant”) (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world, today announced it has appointed Brock Christianson as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective November 27. Mr. Christianson was previously Vice President, Organizational Planning, Analytics and Operations for Thrivent.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

“Brock is an accomplished HR leader with extensive experience in global business and transformation leadership, acquisitions and divestures, establishing high-performing global teams and building world-class human resources solutions,” said Dave Huml, Tennant Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last 12 months, TNC stock rose by 54.41%. The one-year Tennant Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.17. The average equity rating for TNC stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.73 billion, with 18.52 million shares outstanding and 18.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 124.83K shares, TNC stock reached a trading volume of 76156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tennant Co. [TNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNC shares is $106.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for Tennant Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tennant Co. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for TNC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.51.

TNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Tennant Co. [TNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, TNC shares gained by 8.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.46 for Tennant Co. [TNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.75, while it was recorded at 92.57 for the last single week of trading, and 78.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tennant Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tennant Co. [TNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.02 and a Gross Margin at +38.56. Tennant Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.07.

Return on Total Capital for TNC is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tennant Co. [TNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.60. Additionally, TNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tennant Co. [TNC] managed to generate an average of $15,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Tennant Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 2.27.

TNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tennant Co. go to 15.00%.

Tennant Co. [TNC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.