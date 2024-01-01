Superior Group of Companies Inc. [SGC] Stock trading around $13.50 per share: What’s Next?

Superior Group of Companies Inc. [NASDAQ: SGC] loss -2.39% on the last trading session, reaching $13.50 price per share at the time. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM that Sidoti Events, LLC’s Virtual December Small-Cap Conference.

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 6-7, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com

Superior Group of Companies Inc. represents 16.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $222.89 million with the latest information. SGC stock price has been found in the range of $13.31 to $13.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.91K shares, SGC reached a trading volume of 79125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGC shares is $15.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Superior Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Superior Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.97.

Superior Group of Companies Inc. [SGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, SGC shares gained by 16.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.19 for Superior Group of Companies Inc. [SGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.13, while it was recorded at 13.99 for the last single week of trading, and 9.11 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Superior Group of Companies Inc. [SGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +33.41. Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.52.

Return on Total Capital for SGC is now 4.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Superior Group of Companies Inc. [SGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.31. Additionally, SGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Superior Group of Companies Inc. [SGC] managed to generate an average of -$4,701 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.97 and a Current Ratio set at 3.16.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Superior Group of Companies Inc. go to -12.00%.

