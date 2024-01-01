Strategic Education Inc [STRA] Revenue clocked in at $1.10 billion, up 17.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Strategic Education Inc [NASDAQ: STRA] price plunged by -1.09 percent to reach at -$1.02. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 7:01 AM that Jack Welch Management Institute Ranked Eighth Best Online MBA Program by Poets&Quants.

JWMI recognized in the list of best online MBA programs for the sixth year in a row.

The Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University (JWMI) was recognized by Poets&Quants, the premier online publication for business education news, as one of the top 10 online MBA programs for 2024. JWMI was ranked number 8 out of 50 institutions, securing its spot in the top 10 for the third consecutive year. Data for the rankings came from surveys distributed to participating schools and to alumni, with 50 schools included in this year’s ranking.

A sum of 74704 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 103.66K shares. Strategic Education Inc shares reached a high of $93.72 and dropped to a low of $91.755 until finishing in the latest session at $92.37.

The one-year STRA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.4. The average equity rating for STRA stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Strategic Education Inc [STRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRA shares is $99.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Strategic Education Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Strategic Education Inc is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for STRA in the course of the last twelve months was 44.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.32.

STRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Strategic Education Inc [STRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, STRA shares gained by 4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.12 for Strategic Education Inc [STRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.31, while it was recorded at 93.66 for the last single week of trading, and 80.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Strategic Education Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Strategic Education Inc [STRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.94 and a Gross Margin at +42.59. Strategic Education Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.38.

Return on Total Capital for STRA is now 3.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Strategic Education Inc [STRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.85. Additionally, STRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Strategic Education Inc [STRA] managed to generate an average of $11,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Strategic Education Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

STRA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Strategic Education Inc go to 6.00%.

Strategic Education Inc [STRA] Institutonal Ownership Details

