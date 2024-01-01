Stephens slashes price target on World Acceptance Corp. [WRLD] – find out why.

World Acceptance Corp. [NASDAQ: WRLD] closed the trading session at $130.53 on 12/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $129.845, while the highest price level was $134.55. The company report on October 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM that World Acceptance Corporation Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results.

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2024 and six months ended September 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 97.95 percent and weekly performance of -5.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 41.10K shares, WRLD reached to a volume of 86065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about World Acceptance Corp. [WRLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRLD shares is $95.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRLD stock is a recommendation set at 4.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for World Acceptance Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for World Acceptance Corp. is set at 4.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRLD in the course of the last twelve months was 2.98.

WRLD stock trade performance evaluation

World Acceptance Corp. [WRLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.47. With this latest performance, WRLD shares gained by 16.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.82 for World Acceptance Corp. [WRLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.27, while it was recorded at 133.31 for the last single week of trading, and 118.55 for the last 200 days.

World Acceptance Corp. [WRLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and World Acceptance Corp. [WRLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.59 and a Gross Margin at +98.23. World Acceptance Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.44.

Return on Total Capital for WRLD is now 7.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, World Acceptance Corp. [WRLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.26. Additionally, WRLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, World Acceptance Corp. [WRLD] managed to generate an average of $6,905 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for World Acceptance Corp. [WRLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for World Acceptance Corp. go to 1.50%.

World Acceptance Corp. [WRLD]: Institutional Ownership

