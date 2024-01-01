Stephens slashes price target on Equity Bancshares Inc [EQBK] – find out why.

Equity Bancshares Inc [NYSE: EQBK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.19% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.79%. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Results on January 24, 2024.

Equity Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brad Elliott and Chief Financial Officer Chris Navratil will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings results on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 10 a.m. eastern time or 9 a.m. central time.

Over the last 12 months, EQBK stock rose by 5.48%. The one-year Equity Bancshares Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.88. The average equity rating for EQBK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $522.40 million, with 15.93 million shares outstanding and 13.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.00K shares, EQBK stock reached a trading volume of 93783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equity Bancshares Inc [EQBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQBK shares is $36.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQBK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Equity Bancshares Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity Bancshares Inc is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQBK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.13.

EQBK Stock Performance Analysis:

Equity Bancshares Inc [EQBK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, EQBK shares gained by 28.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.84 for Equity Bancshares Inc [EQBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.18, while it was recorded at 34.32 for the last single week of trading, and 25.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equity Bancshares Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity Bancshares Inc [EQBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.74. Equity Bancshares Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.10.

Return on Total Capital for EQBK is now 10.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equity Bancshares Inc [EQBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.71. Additionally, EQBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equity Bancshares Inc [EQBK] managed to generate an average of $78,809 per employee.Equity Bancshares Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

EQBK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity Bancshares Inc go to 10.00%.

Equity Bancshares Inc [EQBK] Institutonal Ownership Details

