Stephens lifts Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [LGND] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: LGND] slipped around -0.42 points on Friday, while shares priced at $71.42 at the close of the session, down -0.58%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 12:01 PM that Ligand Holds Investor and Analyst Day; Provides Update on Portfolio Progress and Recent Transactions; Introduces 2024 Guidance.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) hosted an Investor and Analyst Day in New York City earlier today. CEO Todd Davis and other members of Ligand’s senior management team provided an overview of the company’s business model and investment selection process, reviewed the progress of the portfolio including near-term partner milestones, and introduced 2024 guidance. A copy of the presentation and a replay of the webcast are available at investor.ligand.com.

Business Model: Management reviewed Ligand’s differentiated strategy, unique market position and business model, which is focused on investing in late-clinical stage assets and maintaining and licensing the company’s Captisol® technology platform to generate royalties and revenues for shareholders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is now 6.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LGND Stock saw the intraday high of $71.89 and lowest of $70.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 85.70, which means current price is +45.04% above from all time high which was touched on 05/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 107.66K shares, LGND reached a trading volume of 83260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LGND shares is $114.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LGND stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for LGND in the course of the last twelve months was 13.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 14.54.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [LGND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, LGND shares gained by 23.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.09 for Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [LGND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.41, while it was recorded at 71.94 for the last single week of trading, and 66.86 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [LGND] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +60.71. Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.66.

Return on Total Capital for LGND is now 1.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [LGND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.69. Additionally, LGND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [LGND] managed to generate an average of -$68,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.54 and a Current Ratio set at 16.15.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LGND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. go to 20.00%.

The top three institutional holders of LGND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LGND stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LGND stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.