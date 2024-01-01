Southside Bancshares Inc [SBSI] stock Initiated by Stephens analyst, price target now $45

Southside Bancshares Inc [NASDAQ: SBSI] price plunged by -2.49 percent to reach at -$0.8. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Southside Bancshares, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter And Special Cash Dividends.

“We are pleased to announce our regular quarterly cash dividend and a special cash dividend of $0.02 per common share,” stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside Bancshares, Inc.

A sum of 98545 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 111.81K shares. Southside Bancshares Inc shares reached a high of $32.20 and dropped to a low of $31.02 until finishing in the latest session at $31.32.

The one-year SBSI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.37. The average equity rating for SBSI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Southside Bancshares Inc [SBSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSI shares is $32.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Southside Bancshares Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southside Bancshares Inc is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.32.

SBSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Southside Bancshares Inc [SBSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, SBSI shares gained by 13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.39 for Southside Bancshares Inc [SBSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.26, while it was recorded at 32.14 for the last single week of trading, and 29.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southside Bancshares Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southside Bancshares Inc [SBSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.62. Southside Bancshares Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.66.

Return on Total Capital for SBSI is now 8.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southside Bancshares Inc [SBSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.80. Additionally, SBSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southside Bancshares Inc [SBSI] managed to generate an average of $129,176 per employee.Southside Bancshares Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

SBSI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southside Bancshares Inc go to 2.00%.

Southside Bancshares Inc [SBSI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SBSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SBSI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SBSI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.