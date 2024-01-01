Sonim Technologies Inc [SONM] Revenue clocked in at $104.32 million, up 73.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Sonim Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SONM] price surged by 0.37 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM that Sidoti Events, LLC’s Virtual December Small-Cap Conference.

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 6-7, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com

A sum of 81614 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 130.30K shares. Sonim Technologies Inc shares reached a high of $0.745 and dropped to a low of $0.7198 until finishing in the latest session at $0.73.

The one-year SONM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.35. The average equity rating for SONM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sonim Technologies Inc [SONM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONM shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sonim Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonim Technologies Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

SONM Stock Performance Analysis:

Sonim Technologies Inc [SONM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, SONM shares gained by 3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.46 for Sonim Technologies Inc [SONM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7328, while it was recorded at 0.7232 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8536 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sonim Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonim Technologies Inc [SONM] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.65. Sonim Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.17.

Return on Total Capital for SONM is now -67.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonim Technologies Inc [SONM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.06. Additionally, SONM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonim Technologies Inc [SONM] managed to generate an average of -$182,948 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.Sonim Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SONM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonim Technologies Inc go to 25.00%.

Sonim Technologies Inc [SONM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SONM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SONM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SONM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.