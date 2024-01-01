Shore Bancshares Inc. [SHBI] is -18.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Shore Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ: SHBI] loss -1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $14.25 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ – SHBI) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share, payable November 30, 2023 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2023.

Shore Bancshares Inc. represents 33.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $472.39 million with the latest information. SHBI stock price has been found in the range of $14.21 to $14.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 71.24K shares, SHBI reached a trading volume of 86456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHBI shares is $15.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHBI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Shore Bancshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shore Bancshares Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHBI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.73.

Shore Bancshares Inc. [SHBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, SHBI shares gained by 18.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.29 for Shore Bancshares Inc. [SHBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.15, while it was recorded at 14.30 for the last single week of trading, and 11.96 for the last 200 days.

Shore Bancshares Inc. [SHBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shore Bancshares Inc. [SHBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.32. Shore Bancshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.78.

Return on Total Capital for SHBI is now 10.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shore Bancshares Inc. [SHBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.52. Additionally, SHBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shore Bancshares Inc. [SHBI] managed to generate an average of $64,817 per employee.Shore Bancshares Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.03.

Shore Bancshares Inc. [SHBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shore Bancshares Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Shore Bancshares Inc. [SHBI]

The top three institutional holders of SHBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SHBI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SHBI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.