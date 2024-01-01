RBC Bearings Inc. [RBC] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $280

RBC Bearings Inc. [NYSE: RBC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.22%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM that RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE: RBC, RBCP), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Over the last 12 months, RBC stock rose by 38.26%. The one-year RBC Bearings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.36. The average equity rating for RBC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.29 billion, with 29.02 million shares outstanding and 28.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 154.71K shares, RBC stock reached a trading volume of 86390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RBC Bearings Inc. [RBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBC shares is $267.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for RBC Bearings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RBC Bearings Inc. is set at 5.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBC in the course of the last twelve months was 38.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

RBC Stock Performance Analysis:

RBC Bearings Inc. [RBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, RBC shares gained by 11.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.52 for RBC Bearings Inc. [RBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 247.40, while it was recorded at 285.09 for the last single week of trading, and 229.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RBC Bearings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RBC Bearings Inc. [RBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.77 and a Gross Margin at +36.46. RBC Bearings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for RBC is now 7.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RBC Bearings Inc. [RBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.76. Additionally, RBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RBC Bearings Inc. [RBC] managed to generate an average of $45,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.RBC Bearings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 3.25.

RBC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBC Bearings Inc. go to 5.90%.

RBC Bearings Inc. [RBC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RBC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RBC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.