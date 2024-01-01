Primis Financial Corp [FRST] moved down -0.55: Why It’s Important

Primis Financial Corp [NASDAQ: FRST] closed the trading session at $12.66 on 12/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.645, while the highest price level was $12.99. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Primis Financial Corp. Announces Reauthorization of Stock Repurchase Program.

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) (“Primis” or the “Company”), today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) approved a new stock repurchase program for up to 740,600 of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Stock Repurchase Program”). The Stock Repurchase Program will conclude on December 21, 2024, subject to the earlier termination or extension of the Stock Repurchase Program by the Board or the total shares designated for the Stock Repurchase Program are depleted. The Company’s previous stock repurchase program expired with no shares repurchased.

Under the Stock Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase shares of common stock from time to time in open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. Any open market repurchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and other applicable legal requirements. Repurchases under the Stock Repurchase Program may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, which would permit shares to be repurchased by the Company when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including the performance of the Company’s stock price, general market and economic conditions, regulatory requirements, availability of funds, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company. The Company may, in its discretion, begin or terminate repurchases at any time prior to the Stock Repurchase Program’s expiration, without any prior notice. The Stock Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any particular number or amount of shares of common stock.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.84 percent and weekly performance of 7.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 55.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 85.95K shares, FRST reached to a volume of 84606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Primis Financial Corp [FRST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRST shares is $13.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Primis Financial Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Primis Financial Corp is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82.

FRST stock trade performance evaluation

Primis Financial Corp [FRST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.11. With this latest performance, FRST shares gained by 25.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.24 for Primis Financial Corp [FRST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.22, while it was recorded at 12.65 for the last single week of trading, and 9.03 for the last 200 days.

Primis Financial Corp [FRST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Primis Financial Corp [FRST] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.58. Primis Financial Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.04.

Return on Total Capital for FRST is now 3.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Primis Financial Corp [FRST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.67. Additionally, FRST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Primis Financial Corp [FRST] managed to generate an average of $31,400 per employee.Primis Financial Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.06.

Primis Financial Corp [FRST]: Institutional Ownership

