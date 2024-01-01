Primerica Inc [PRI] Stock trading around $205.76 per share: What’s Next?

Primerica Inc [NYSE: PRI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.75%. The company report on December 29, 2023 at 12:00 AM that Primerica Household Budget Index™: Middle-Income Households’ Purchasing Power Reaches Break-Even Level.

Spending power improvements a positive sign, yet financial recovery still underway.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI), a leading provider of financial services in the United States and Canada, announced today the release of the Primerica Household Budget Index™ (HBI™), a monthly index illustrating the purchasing power of middle-income households with incomes between $30,000 and $130,000. In November 2023, the average purchasing power for middle-income households was 100.5%, up from 99.1% in October. A year ago, the index stood at 93.7%.

Over the last 12 months, PRI stock rose by 47.54%. The one-year Primerica Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.88. The average equity rating for PRI stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.21 billion, with 36.82 million shares outstanding and 34.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 134.18K shares, PRI stock reached a trading volume of 73724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Primerica Inc [PRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRI shares is $225.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Primerica Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Primerica Inc is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.97.

PRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Primerica Inc [PRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, PRI shares dropped by -0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.70 for Primerica Inc [PRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.41, while it was recorded at 205.98 for the last single week of trading, and 195.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Primerica Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Primerica Inc [PRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.25. Primerica Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.35.

Return on Total Capital for PRI is now 10.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Primerica Inc [PRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.07. Additionally, PRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Primerica Inc [PRI] managed to generate an average of $114,678 per employee.Primerica Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

PRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Primerica Inc go to 10.47%.

Primerica Inc [PRI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.