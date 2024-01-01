Plexus Corp. [PLXS] gain 5.05% so far this year. What now?

Plexus Corp. [NASDAQ: PLXS] loss -1.30% or -1.42 points to close at $108.13 with a heavy trading volume of 79725 shares. The company report on December 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Plexus Provides Update on Unverified List Removal.

It opened the trading session at $109.54, the shares rose to $109.54 and dropped to $107.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLXS points out that the company has recorded 10.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 120.40K shares, PLXS reached to a volume of 79725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLXS shares is $108.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLXS stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Plexus Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plexus Corp. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLXS in the course of the last twelve months was 48.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.61.

Plexus Corp. [PLXS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, PLXS shares gained by 6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.57 for Plexus Corp. [PLXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.08, while it was recorded at 108.86 for the last single week of trading, and 96.27 for the last 200 days.

Plexus Corp. [PLXS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plexus Corp. [PLXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.17 and a Gross Margin at +9.35. Plexus Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.30.

Return on Total Capital for PLXS is now 13.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plexus Corp. [PLXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.36. Additionally, PLXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plexus Corp. [PLXS] managed to generate an average of $5,564 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Plexus Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.47.

Plexus Corp. [PLXS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plexus Corp. go to 8.13%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Plexus Corp. [PLXS]

The top three institutional holders of PLXS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PLXS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PLXS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.