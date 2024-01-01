Piper Sandler lifts F&G Annuities & Life Inc [FG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

F&G Annuities & Life Inc [NYSE: FG] loss -0.17% on the last trading session, reaching $46.00 price per share at the time. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM that F&G’s Fourth Annual Risk Tolerance Tracker Finds Inflation May Be Easing, But Inflation Fears Aren’t.

Majority of American Investors Continue to Be Risk Averse, Worried about Retirement Income and Feel Like Their Financial Safety Net Has Been Taken Away.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) (“F&G”), a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, noted that 85% of American investors1 are worried about inflation impacting their financial future, up from 79% in 2022, according to the Company’s fourth annual Risk Tolerance Tracker. The heightened inflation fears come even as the CPI rate fell to 3.3% in October 2023 from 7.7% in October 2022.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc represents 126.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.77 billion with the latest information. FG stock price has been found in the range of $45.86 to $46.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 117.33K shares, FG reached a trading volume of 79754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about F&G Annuities & Life Inc [FG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FG shares is $47.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for F&G Annuities & Life Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F&G Annuities & Life Inc is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43.

Trading performance analysis for FG stock

F&G Annuities & Life Inc [FG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, FG shares gained by 10.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.83 for F&G Annuities & Life Inc [FG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.57, while it was recorded at 46.12 for the last single week of trading, and 27.37 for the last 200 days.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc [FG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

F&G Annuities & Life Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.06.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc [FG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F&G Annuities & Life Inc go to -1.63%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at F&G Annuities & Life Inc [FG]

The top three institutional holders of FG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.