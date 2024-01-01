Piper Sandler Co’s [PIPR] Revenue clocked in at $1.28 billion, up 35.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Piper Sandler Co’s [NYSE: PIPR] price plunged by -0.89 percent to reach at -$1.57. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Piper Sandler Strengthens Healthcare Investment Banking Team with the Addition of Brandon Rice.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Brandon Rice as a managing director within the healthcare investment banking group. Rice joins Piper Sandler with 17 years of healthcare investment banking experience in strategic and capital markets transactions across the med-tech sector. Rice will continue to cover the med-tech sector and will be based in the firm’s New York office.

“Brandon brings high-profile relationships and extensive transaction experience in the med-tech sector to our team. The addition of Brandon’s expertise positions us for continued market leadership advising med-tech companies and ensures we continue to deliver best-in-class services to our clients. We are excited to welcome him to the healthcare team,” said J.P. Peltier, global group head of healthcare investment banking.

A sum of 89417 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 83.96K shares. Piper Sandler Co’s shares reached a high of $176.21 and dropped to a low of $173.52 until finishing in the latest session at $174.87.

The one-year PIPR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.56. The average equity rating for PIPR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Piper Sandler Co’s [PIPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIPR shares is $167.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Piper Sandler Co’s shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Piper Sandler Co’s is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93.

PIPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Piper Sandler Co’s [PIPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, PIPR shares gained by 14.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.48 for Piper Sandler Co’s [PIPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.62, while it was recorded at 175.72 for the last single week of trading, and 142.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Piper Sandler Co’s Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Piper Sandler Co’s [PIPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.85 and a Gross Margin at +90.48. Piper Sandler Co’s’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.73.

Return on Total Capital for PIPR is now 10.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Piper Sandler Co’s [PIPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.27. Additionally, PIPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Piper Sandler Co’s [PIPR] managed to generate an average of $61,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.

PIPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PIPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Piper Sandler Co’s go to 10.00%.

Piper Sandler Co’s [PIPR] Institutonal Ownership Details

