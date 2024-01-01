Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY] Revenue clocked in at $77.37 million, down -74.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Pineapple Energy Inc [NASDAQ: PEGY] price plunged by -5.64 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Pineapple Energy Participates in Bank of America’s 2023 Renewables Conference and Janney’s Clean Energy Investment Symposium.

The Clean Energy Investment Symposium, sponsored by Janney and the Tulane Energy Institute, will feature expert speakers, thematic panels, networking events and the opportunity to meet one-on-one with investors. Speakers will include notable academics and industry experts as well as a keynote by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

A sum of 98463 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 67.01K shares. Pineapple Energy Inc shares reached a high of $0.65 and dropped to a low of $0.591 until finishing in the latest session at $0.59.

The one-year PEGY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.4. The average equity rating for PEGY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEGY shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pineapple Energy Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

PEGY Stock Performance Analysis:

Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, PEGY shares dropped by -10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.82 for Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6705, while it was recorded at 0.6277 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0966 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pineapple Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.95 and a Gross Margin at +15.42. Pineapple Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.91.

Return on Total Capital for PEGY is now -24.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.82. Additionally, PEGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY] managed to generate an average of -$12,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Pineapple Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY] Institutonal Ownership Details

