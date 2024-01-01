PaySign Inc [PAYS] Stock trading around $2.80 per share: What’s Next?

PaySign Inc [NASDAQ: PAYS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.72% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.70%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Paysign, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Third quarter total revenues of $12.4 million, an increase of 17% compared to third quarter 2022.

Third quarter net income of $1.1 million and diluted income per share of $0.02.

Over the last 12 months, PAYS stock rose by 25.00%. The one-year PaySign Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.13. The average equity rating for PAYS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $147.70 million, with 52.35 million shares outstanding and 32.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 104.23K shares, PAYS stock reached a trading volume of 82313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PaySign Inc [PAYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYS shares is $4.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for PaySign Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PaySign Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

PAYS Stock Performance Analysis:

PaySign Inc [PAYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, PAYS shares gained by 18.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.81 for PaySign Inc [PAYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 2.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PaySign Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PaySign Inc [PAYS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.91 and a Gross Margin at +47.44. PaySign Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.70.

Return on Total Capital for PAYS is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PaySign Inc [PAYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.54. Additionally, PAYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PaySign Inc [PAYS] managed to generate an average of $9,343 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.PaySign Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

PaySign Inc [PAYS] Institutonal Ownership Details

