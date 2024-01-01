Patrick Industries, Inc. [PATK] Is Currently -0.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Patrick Industries, Inc. [NASDAQ: PATK] loss -0.94% or -0.95 points to close at $100.35 with a heavy trading volume of 80460 shares. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM that ROCKFORD FOSGATE® APPOINTS ORA FREEMAN AS SENIOR DIRECTOR OF MARINE OEM.

Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to announce the addition of Ora Freeman as Senior Director of OEM Marine.

In his role, Ora will oversee and lead the Rockford Fosgate OEM Marine initiatives, where his years of industry experience and success will play a pivotal part in expanding Rockford’s category relationships and growth.

It opened the trading session at $101.58, the shares rose to $101.94 and dropped to $100.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PATK points out that the company has recorded 25.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -68.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 144.16K shares, PATK reached to a volume of 80460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Patrick Industries, Inc. [PATK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATK shares is $93.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATK stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Patrick Industries, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patrick Industries, Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PATK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

Trading performance analysis for PATK stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. [PATK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, PATK shares gained by 22.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.31 for Patrick Industries, Inc. [PATK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.62, while it was recorded at 100.75 for the last single week of trading, and 77.43 for the last 200 days.

Patrick Industries, Inc. [PATK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patrick Industries, Inc. [PATK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.16 and a Gross Margin at +20.21. Patrick Industries, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.72.

Return on Total Capital for PATK is now 21.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patrick Industries, Inc. [PATK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.84. Additionally, PATK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patrick Industries, Inc. [PATK] managed to generate an average of $29,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Patrick Industries, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.42.

Patrick Industries, Inc. [PATK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Patrick Industries, Inc. go to 5.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Patrick Industries, Inc. [PATK]

The top three institutional holders of PATK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PATK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PATK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.