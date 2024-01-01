Oil-Dri Corp. Of America [ODC] is 100.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oil-Dri Corp. Of America [NYSE: ODC] slipped around -2.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $67.08 at the close of the session, down -3.02%. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM that Oil-Dri Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends.

The dividends declared will be payable on March 8, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2024. The Company has paid cash dividends continuously since 1974 and has increased dividends annually for twenty consecutive years.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Oil-Dri Corp. Of America stock is now 100.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ODC Stock saw the intraday high of $68.95 and lowest of $65.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 73.50, which means current price is +100.84% above from all time high which was touched on 12/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.48K shares, ODC reached a trading volume of 76290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oil-Dri Corp. Of America [ODC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oil-Dri Corp. Of America is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ODC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ODC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.78.

How has ODC stock performed recently?

Oil-Dri Corp. Of America [ODC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.55. With this latest performance, ODC shares gained by 17.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ODC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.52 for Oil-Dri Corp. Of America [ODC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.61, while it was recorded at 69.06 for the last single week of trading, and 55.26 for the last 200 days.

Oil-Dri Corp. Of America [ODC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oil-Dri Corp. Of America [ODC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.94 and a Gross Margin at +24.99. Oil-Dri Corp. Of America’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.79.

Return on Total Capital for ODC is now 19.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oil-Dri Corp. Of America [ODC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.01. Additionally, ODC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oil-Dri Corp. Of America [ODC] managed to generate an average of $31,712 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.Oil-Dri Corp. Of America’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.78 and a Current Ratio set at 2.61.

Insider trade positions for Oil-Dri Corp. Of America [ODC]

The top three institutional holders of ODC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ODC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ODC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.