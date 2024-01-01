MSA Safety Inc [MSA] Stock trading around $168.83 per share: What’s Next?

MSA Safety Inc [NYSE: MSA] price surged by 0.01 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM that MSA Safety Named One of America’s Best-Managed Companies of 2023 by The Wall Street Journal.

MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development of safety solutions that help protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced it has been named one of the Best-Managed Companies of 2023 by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The Top 250 list, which was established in 2017, is compiled by the Drucker Institute and is published annually by The Wall Street Journal. The Drucker Institute evaluates companies based on five key categories of corporate performance: customer satisfaction; employee engagement and development; innovation; social responsibility; and financial strength. In addition to making the list of 250 companies, MSA was noted for its strong performance in customer satisfaction, ranking among the top 10 in that category.

A sum of 95552 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 123.76K shares. MSA Safety Inc shares reached a high of $169.61 and dropped to a low of $168.11 until finishing in the latest session at $168.83.

The one-year MSA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.3. The average equity rating for MSA stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MSA Safety Inc [MSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSA shares is $192.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for MSA Safety Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MSA Safety Inc is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23.

MSA Stock Performance Analysis:

MSA Safety Inc [MSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, MSA shares dropped by -0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.80 for MSA Safety Inc [MSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.49, while it was recorded at 168.38 for the last single week of trading, and 157.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MSA Safety Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MSA Safety Inc [MSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +44.10. MSA Safety Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.75.

Return on Total Capital for MSA is now 17.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MSA Safety Inc [MSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.81. Additionally, MSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MSA Safety Inc [MSA] managed to generate an average of $35,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.MSA Safety Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.62.

MSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSA Safety Inc go to 18.00%.

MSA Safety Inc [MSA] Institutonal Ownership Details

