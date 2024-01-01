Middlesex Water Co. [MSEX] moved down -2.39: Why It’s Important

Middlesex Water Co. [NASDAQ: MSEX] closed the trading session at $65.62 on 12/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $65.34, while the highest price level was $67.09. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 6:15 PM that Tidewater Presents Charity Outing Proceeds to Food Bank of Delaware.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.59 percent and weekly performance of -3.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 77.38K shares, MSEX reached to a volume of 82298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Middlesex Water Co. [MSEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSEX shares is $78.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Middlesex Water Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Middlesex Water Co. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

MSEX stock trade performance evaluation

Middlesex Water Co. [MSEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, MSEX shares gained by 2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.37 for Middlesex Water Co. [MSEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.97, while it was recorded at 67.15 for the last single week of trading, and 73.87 for the last 200 days.

Middlesex Water Co. [MSEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Middlesex Water Co. [MSEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.92 and a Gross Margin at +37.13. Middlesex Water Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.12.

Return on Total Capital for MSEX is now 5.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Middlesex Water Co. [MSEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.36. Additionally, MSEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Middlesex Water Co. [MSEX] managed to generate an average of $121,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Middlesex Water Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Middlesex Water Co. [MSEX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Middlesex Water Co. go to 2.70%.

Middlesex Water Co. [MSEX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MSEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MSEX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MSEX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.