Maxim Group slashes price target on Belite Bio Inc ADR [BLTE] – find out why.

Belite Bio Inc ADR [NASDAQ: BLTE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.12%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Belite Bio to Participate in the Benchmark Company's Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, please visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_99181/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR.

Over the last 12 months, BLTE stock rose by 52.70%. The one-year Belite Bio Inc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.19. The average equity rating for BLTE stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.26 billion, with 24.90 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 134.13K shares, BLTE stock reached a trading volume of 99338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Belite Bio Inc ADR [BLTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLTE shares is $55.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLTE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Belite Bio Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Belite Bio Inc ADR is set at 1.58 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

BLTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Belite Bio Inc ADR [BLTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, BLTE shares gained by 19.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 220.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.17 for Belite Bio Inc ADR [BLTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.37, while it was recorded at 45.62 for the last single week of trading, and 28.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Belite Bio Inc ADR Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BLTE is now -43.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Belite Bio Inc ADR [BLTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.09. Additionally, BLTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Belite Bio Inc ADR [BLTE] managed to generate an average of -$790,500 per employee.Belite Bio Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 8.26.

Belite Bio Inc ADR [BLTE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BLTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BLTE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BLTE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.