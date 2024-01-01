Market cap of Ternium S.A. ADR [TX] reaches 8.34B – now what?

Ternium S.A. ADR [NYSE: TX] price plunged by -0.45 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on December 19, 2023 at 12:34 PM that Tecpetrol Completes the Privatization of Alpha Lithium.

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (“Alpha”) announced today that Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (“Tecpetrol”) has completed the privatization of Alpha. Alpha is now a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Tecpetrol.

The privatization was completed pursuant to the amalgamation (the “Amalgamation”) of Alpha and 1446978 B.C. Ltd., a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of TechEnergy Lithium Canada Inc. (the “Purchaser”) and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Tecpetrol, under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Amalgamation constitutes the subsequent acquisition transaction contemplated by the offer of the Purchaser to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alpha for an offer price of C$1.48 in cash per share that expired on October 31, 2023.

A sum of 80810 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 186.29K shares. Ternium S.A. ADR shares reached a high of $42.66 and dropped to a low of $42.215 until finishing in the latest session at $42.47.

The one-year TX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.24. The average equity rating for TX stock is currently 1.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ternium S.A. ADR [TX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TX shares is $48.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TX stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ternium S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ternium S.A. ADR is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for TX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.94.

TX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ternium S.A. ADR [TX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, TX shares gained by 5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.79 for Ternium S.A. ADR [TX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.96, while it was recorded at 42.82 for the last single week of trading, and 40.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ternium S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ternium S.A. ADR [TX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.96 and a Gross Margin at +23.68. Ternium S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for TX is now 19.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ternium S.A. ADR [TX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.73. Additionally, TX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ternium S.A. ADR [TX] managed to generate an average of $86,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Ternium S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.94 and a Current Ratio set at 3.25.

TX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ternium S.A. ADR go to 1.00%.

Ternium S.A. ADR [TX] Institutonal Ownership Details

