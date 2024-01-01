Market cap of Retractable Technologies Inc [RVP] reaches 33.23M – now what?

Retractable Technologies Inc [AMEX: RVP] traded at a high on 12/29/23, posting a 1.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.11. The company report on December 29, 2023 at 1:06 PM that Retractable Technologies, Inc. Declares Dividends to Series II and III Class B Preferred Stock Shareholders.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (“Retractable”) (NYSE American: RVP) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared dividends to holders of its Series II Class B and Series III Class B Convertible Preferred Stock in the amounts of $39,050.00 and $18,561.25, respectively. Dividends have accrued at $1.00 per share per annum. The dividends cover the period beginning October 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023. The dividends will be paid on January 22, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 10, 2024.

Retractable manufactures and markets VanishPoint® and Patient Safe® safety medical products and the EasyPoint® needle. The VanishPoint® syringe, blood collection, and IV catheter products are designed to prevent needlestick injuries and product reuse by retracting the needle directly from the patient, effectively reducing exposure to the contaminated needle. Patient Safe® syringes are uniquely designed to reduce the risk of bloodstream infections resulting from catheter hub contamination. The EasyPoint® is a retractable needle that can be used with luer lock syringes, luer slip syringes, and prefilled syringes to give injections. The EasyPoint® needle also can be used to aspirate fluids and for blood collection. Retractable’s products are distributed by various specialty and general line distributors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 78290 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Retractable Technologies Inc stands at 4.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.53%.

The market cap for RVP stock reached $33.23 million, with 29.94 million shares outstanding and 13.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 79.51K shares, RVP reached a trading volume of 78290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Retractable Technologies Inc [RVP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retractable Technologies Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.97.

How has RVP stock performed recently?

Retractable Technologies Inc [RVP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, RVP shares dropped by -3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Retractable Technologies Inc [RVP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1029, while it was recorded at 1.0920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2710 for the last 200 days.

Retractable Technologies Inc [RVP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retractable Technologies Inc [RVP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.90 and a Gross Margin at +29.80. Retractable Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.36.

Return on Total Capital for RVP is now -0.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Retractable Technologies Inc [RVP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.74. Additionally, RVP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Retractable Technologies Inc [RVP] managed to generate an average of $25,649 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Retractable Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.97 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Insider trade positions for Retractable Technologies Inc [RVP]

