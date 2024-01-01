Market cap of Kaiser Aluminum Corp [KALU] reaches 1.14B – now what?

Kaiser Aluminum Corp [NASDAQ: KALU] plunged by -$1.89 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $73.075 during the day while it closed the day at $71.19. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation to Participate in the Wolfe Research Inaugural Reshoring Conference.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kaiseraluminum.com/investors. A replay will be available on the Company’s website for a period of 30 days following the event.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Kaiser Aluminum Corp stock has also gained 2.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KALU stock has declined by -5.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.63% and lost -6.28% year-on date.

The market cap for KALU stock reached $1.14 billion, with 15.94 million shares outstanding and 15.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 115.43K shares, KALU reached a trading volume of 96113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kaiser Aluminum Corp [KALU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KALU shares is $67.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KALU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kaiser Aluminum Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaiser Aluminum Corp is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for KALU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

KALU stock trade performance evaluation

Kaiser Aluminum Corp [KALU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, KALU shares gained by 23.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KALU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.33 for Kaiser Aluminum Corp [KALU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.89, while it was recorded at 72.26 for the last single week of trading, and 68.46 for the last 200 days.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp [KALU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaiser Aluminum Corp [KALU] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.16 and a Gross Margin at +4.39. Kaiser Aluminum Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.86.

Return on Total Capital for KALU is now 2.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kaiser Aluminum Corp [KALU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.64. Additionally, KALU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaiser Aluminum Corp [KALU] managed to generate an average of -$7,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.Kaiser Aluminum Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 2.68.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp [KALU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KALU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KALU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KALU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.