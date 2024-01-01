Market cap of Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO] reaches 12.66M – now what?

Inspirato Incorporated [NASDAQ: ISPO] loss -1.47% or -0.05 points to close at $3.68 with a heavy trading volume of 92297 shares. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Inspirato Announces Third Quarter Results.

Except as otherwise stated, all financial results discussed below are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. As supplemental information, we have provided certain additional non-GAAP financial measures in this press release’s supplemental tables, and such supplemental tables include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results. The sum of individual metrics may not always equal total amounts indicated due to rounding.

It opened the trading session at $3.70, the shares rose to $3.7899 and dropped to $3.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ISPO points out that the company has recorded -81.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 25.50K shares, ISPO reached to a volume of 92297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISPO shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Inspirato Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inspirato Incorporated is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for ISPO stock

Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.16. With this latest performance, ISPO shares dropped by -12.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.50 for Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 13.47 for the last 200 days.

Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.85 and a Gross Margin at +32.98. Inspirato Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.96.

Return on Total Capital for ISPO is now -26.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,407.38. Additionally, ISPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,774.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO] managed to generate an average of -$26,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 181.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Inspirato Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]

The top three institutional holders of ISPO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ISPO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ISPO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.