Market cap of First Bancorp [FBNC] reaches 1.52B – now what?

First Bancorp [NASDAQ: FBNC] closed the trading session at $37.01 on 12/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.90, while the highest price level was $37.8081. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 9:20 AM that First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend.

The Board of Directors of First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) (the “Company”), the parent company of First Bank, has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.22 per share payable on January 25, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2023.

Richard Moore, Chief Executive Officer of First Bancorp, stated, “It is important to us to use our capital to provide a return to our shareholders, and payment of the dividend is a critical part of our capital management. We are pleased to do so for another quarter as we close out a difficult year in our industry and look forward to 2024.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.61 percent and weekly performance of -0.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 165.89K shares, FBNC reached to a volume of 99338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBNC shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for First Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Bancorp is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for FBNC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.22.

FBNC stock trade performance evaluation

First Bancorp [FBNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, FBNC shares gained by 16.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.76 for First Bancorp [FBNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.31, while it was recorded at 37.71 for the last single week of trading, and 31.51 for the last 200 days.

First Bancorp [FBNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Bancorp [FBNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.49. First Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.71.

Return on Total Capital for FBNC is now 14.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Bancorp [FBNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.75. Additionally, FBNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Bancorp [FBNC] managed to generate an average of $112,950 per employee.First Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Bancorp [FBNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Bancorp go to 8.10%.

First Bancorp [FBNC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FBNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FBNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FBNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.