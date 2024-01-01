Market cap of Employers Holdings Inc [EIG] reaches 1.01B – now what?

Employers Holdings Inc [NYSE: EIG] closed the trading session at $39.40 on 12/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.10, while the highest price level was $39.51. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 per Share.

Company to Host Conference Call on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG), a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.65 percent and weekly performance of 0.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 132.45K shares, EIG reached to a volume of 93386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Employers Holdings Inc [EIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIG shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Employers Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Employers Holdings Inc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for EIG in the course of the last twelve months was 19.41.

EIG stock trade performance evaluation

Employers Holdings Inc [EIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, EIG shares gained by 4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.28 for Employers Holdings Inc [EIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.59, while it was recorded at 39.50 for the last single week of trading, and 39.08 for the last 200 days.

Employers Holdings Inc [EIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Employers Holdings Inc [EIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.31. Employers Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.78.

Return on Total Capital for EIG is now 0.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Employers Holdings Inc [EIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.81. Additionally, EIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Employers Holdings Inc [EIG] managed to generate an average of $71,598 per employee.Employers Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Employers Holdings Inc [EIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Employers Holdings Inc go to 10.00%.

Employers Holdings Inc [EIG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.