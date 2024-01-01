Market cap of Empire Petroleum Corporation [EP] reaches 251.56M – now what?

Empire Petroleum Corporation [AMEX: EP] traded at a high on 12/29/23, posting a 10.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.99. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Empire Petroleum Announces Results for Third Quarter 2023.

~ Strategic Initiatives Executed in Q3 Further Position Empire for Long-Term Success ~~ Continuing to Make Significant Progress on Starbuck Drilling Program ~.

Empire Petroleum (NYSE American: EP) (“Empire” or the “Company”), an oil and gas company with producing assets in New Mexico, North Dakota, Montana, Texas and Louisiana, today announced operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2023. In addition, the Company provided an update on its targeted drilling program underway at its Starbuck field in North Dakota (the “Starbuck Drilling Program”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 75200 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Empire Petroleum Corporation stands at 6.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.67%.

The market cap for EP stock reached $251.56 million, with 22.09 million shares outstanding and 16.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.94K shares, EP reached a trading volume of 75200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Empire Petroleum Corporation [EP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Empire Petroleum Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for EP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has EP stock performed recently?

Empire Petroleum Corporation [EP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.57. With this latest performance, EP shares gained by 28.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.79 for Empire Petroleum Corporation [EP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.52, while it was recorded at 10.47 for the last single week of trading, and 9.57 for the last 200 days.

Empire Petroleum Corporation [EP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Empire Petroleum Corporation [EP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.97 and a Gross Margin at +42.12. Empire Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.30.

Return on Total Capital for EP is now 40.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Empire Petroleum Corporation [EP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.45. Additionally, EP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Empire Petroleum Corporation [EP] managed to generate an average of $177,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Empire Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Insider trade positions for Empire Petroleum Corporation [EP]

