Market cap of Aviat Networks Inc [AVNW] reaches 382.78M – now what?

Aviat Networks Inc [NASDAQ: AVNW] price plunged by -1.12 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Aviat Networks Completes the Acquisition of NEC’s Wireless Transport Business.

Aviat Networks, Inc. (“Aviat Networks,” “Aviat,” or the “Company”), (Nasdaq: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of the Wireless Transport Business of NEC Corporation (“NEC”). The completion of this acquisition significantly increases the scale of Aviat Networks, enhances the Company’s product portfolio with a greater capability to innovate, and creates a more diversified business.

“We are pleased to close this transaction and further solidify our position as the leading wireless transport specialist company,” said Pete Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks. “Now with the two businesses’ products and services together, Aviat will be able to offer a superior solution to its combined customers around the world.”.

A sum of 85838 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 87.01K shares. Aviat Networks Inc shares reached a high of $33.141 and dropped to a low of $32.42 until finishing in the latest session at $32.66.

The one-year AVNW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.86. The average equity rating for AVNW stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aviat Networks Inc [AVNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVNW shares is $56.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVNW stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Aviat Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aviat Networks Inc is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVNW in the course of the last twelve months was 29.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.65.

AVNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Aviat Networks Inc [AVNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, AVNW shares gained by 5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.64 for Aviat Networks Inc [AVNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.15, while it was recorded at 32.70 for the last single week of trading, and 31.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aviat Networks Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aviat Networks Inc [AVNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.49 and a Gross Margin at +35.62. Aviat Networks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.33.

Return on Total Capital for AVNW is now 13.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aviat Networks Inc [AVNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.25. Additionally, AVNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aviat Networks Inc [AVNW] managed to generate an average of $16,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Aviat Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.89.

AVNW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aviat Networks Inc go to 12.00%.

Aviat Networks Inc [AVNW] Institutonal Ownership Details

