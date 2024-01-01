Market cap of AMTD IDEA Group ADR [AMTD] reaches 43.22M – now what?

AMTD IDEA Group ADR [NYSE: AMTD] closed the trading session at $1.80 on 12/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.70, while the highest price level was $1.90. The company report on December 29, 2023 at 9:13 AM that AMTD Movie “Goldfinger” will be Globally Released tomorrow across U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and major cities across Asia.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) (“AMTD Digital”), alongside with AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD Group”) and AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) (“AMTD IDEA”), through AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group, together as “AMTD”, are excited to announce that a new movie titled “The Goldfinger” (“Movie”) will be released globally to public across P.R.C., Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, China Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, UK, USA, and Canada, etc. on December 30, 2023.

AMTD serves as a Co-production company of the Movie, and Dr. Calvin Choi, Global Chairman of AMTD Group, L’Officiel and The Art Newspaper, and Founder of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital, serves as a Co-Executive producer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.66 percent and weekly performance of 0.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -51.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 64.58K shares, AMTD reached to a volume of 95545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMTD shares is $54.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMTD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD IDEA Group ADR is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.73.

AMTD IDEA Group ADR [AMTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, AMTD shares gained by 0.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.16 for AMTD IDEA Group ADR [AMTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0408, while it was recorded at 1.8161 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8503 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMTD IDEA Group ADR [AMTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +102.27 and a Gross Margin at +99.40. AMTD IDEA Group ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +93.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMTD is now 17.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMTD IDEA Group ADR [AMTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.30. Additionally, AMTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMTD IDEA Group ADR [AMTD] managed to generate an average of $1,685,155 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

The top three institutional holders of AMTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMTD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMTD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.