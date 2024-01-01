Market Analysts see Yatra Online Inc [YTRA] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Yatra Online Inc [NASDAQ: YTRA] traded at a high on 12/29/23, posting a 1.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.63. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Yatra Online, Aramco Asia Join Hands to Address Regional Travel Demand.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA), operating through its Indian subsidiary, Yatra Online Limited, has formally announced a strategic partnership with Aramco Asia India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the global energy leader Aramco. This collaboration aims to enrich Aramco Asia’s corporate travel management with a focus on tailored service, cost-effectiveness, and cutting-edge technology.

As the largest corporate travel service provider and the third-largest online travel company in India, Yatra will cater to Aramco Asia’s comprehensive travel requirements by simplifying the booking process and expanding travel choices. This move aligns with Aramco Asia’s specific travel preferences and demonstrates Yatra’s pledge to exemplary service.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 86572 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yatra Online Inc stands at 3.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.29%.

The market cap for YTRA stock reached $104.12 million, with 59.40 million shares outstanding and 46.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 67.52K shares, YTRA reached a trading volume of 86572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yatra Online Inc [YTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YTRA shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Yatra Online Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatra Online Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for YTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has YTRA stock performed recently?

Yatra Online Inc [YTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.49. With this latest performance, YTRA shares gained by 8.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.62 for Yatra Online Inc [YTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5565, while it was recorded at 1.6190 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9691 for the last 200 days.

Yatra Online Inc [YTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatra Online Inc [YTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.49 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. Yatra Online Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.56.

Return on Total Capital for YTRA is now -3.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yatra Online Inc [YTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 367.94. Additionally, YTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yatra Online Inc [YTRA] managed to generate an average of -$3,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Yatra Online Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.96.

Insider trade positions for Yatra Online Inc [YTRA]

