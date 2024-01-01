Market Analysts see WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. [WHF] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. [NASDAQ: WHF] traded at a high on 12/29/23, posting a 0.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.30. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Declares Increased Quarterly Distribution to $0.385 Per Share.

Announces Base Management Fee Rate Reduction.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (“WhiteHorse Finance” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WHF) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. In addition, the Company’s board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.385 per share with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The distribution will be payable on January 3, 2024 to stockholders of record as of December 20, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 82788 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. stands at 2.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.88%.

The market cap for WHF stock reached $285.89 million, with 23.24 million shares outstanding and 17.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 46.79K shares, WHF reached a trading volume of 82788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. [WHF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WHF shares is $13.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WHF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for WHF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89.

How has WHF stock performed recently?

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. [WHF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, WHF shares gained by 1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WHF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.66 for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. [WHF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.31, while it was recorded at 12.29 for the last single week of trading, and 12.53 for the last 200 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. [WHF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. [WHF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.00 and a Gross Margin at +68.27. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.32.

Return on Total Capital for WHF is now 4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. [WHF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.75. Additionally, WHF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.04.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. [WHF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WHF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. go to 5.19%.

Insider trade positions for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. [WHF]

