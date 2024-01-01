Market Analysts see Westamerica Bancorporation [WABC] gaining to $57. Time to buy?

Westamerica Bancorporation [NASDAQ: WABC] slipped around -0.8 points on Friday, while shares priced at $56.41 at the close of the session, down -1.40%. The company report on December 28, 2023 at 2:03 PM that Westamerica Bank Announces New Board Member.

Alisa Belew.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock is now -4.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WABC Stock saw the intraday high of $57.2597 and lowest of $56.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.62, which means current price is +58.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 135.86K shares, WABC reached a trading volume of 79453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Westamerica Bancorporation [WABC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WABC shares is $57.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WABC stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Westamerica Bancorporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westamerica Bancorporation is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for WABC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for WABC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.26.

How has WABC stock performed recently?

Westamerica Bancorporation [WABC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, WABC shares gained by 12.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WABC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.45 for Westamerica Bancorporation [WABC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.96, while it was recorded at 56.79 for the last single week of trading, and 44.88 for the last 200 days.

Westamerica Bancorporation [WABC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westamerica Bancorporation [WABC] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.91. Westamerica Bancorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.89.

Return on Total Capital for WABC is now 19.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westamerica Bancorporation [WABC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.21. Additionally, WABC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westamerica Bancorporation [WABC] managed to generate an average of $205,444 per employee.Westamerica Bancorporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

Earnings analysis for Westamerica Bancorporation [WABC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WABC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westamerica Bancorporation go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Westamerica Bancorporation [WABC]

